(KMAland) -- It was a tough day for regional college football teams as they went a combined 2-4.
View the full college football rundown below.
Iowa State (3-4, 0-4): The Cyclones suffered another close loss, this one a 24-21 defeat to Texas (5-2, 3-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Jaylin Noel had six catches for 94 yards and two scores while Xavier Hutchinson caught a team-high 10 balls for 154 yards. Beau Freyler had 11 tackles while Anthony Johnson Jr. and Gerry Vaughn added nine each.
Nebraska (3-4, 2-2): The Huskers fell just shy in a 43-37 shootout with Purdue (5-2, 3-1). Casey Thompson had 354 yards and two touchdowns through the air while Trey Palmer exploded for a school-record 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Palmer also had a team-high 60 rushing yards. Anthony Grant and Jaquez Yant had rushing scores. Malcom Hartzog had an interception for the Huskers’ defense.
Northern Iowa (3-4): The Panthers rolled to a 41-14 win over Utah Tech behind 34 first-half points. Theo Day threw for 308 yards and three scores while also rushing for another. Sam Schnee had five catches for 143 yards and a touchdown while Sergio Morancy and Desmond Hutson also had touchdown snags. Spencer Cuvelier had eight tackles and a sack while Edwin Dearman and Benny Sapp each had interceptions.
Drake (0-7, 0-4): Drake remained winless because of a 26-14 loss to St. Thomas (5-1, 3-0). Ian Corwin threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns but two picks. Matt Hartlieb and Gage Vander Leest were on the receiving end of the scores, and Hartlieb led the team in receiving yards with 68. Dorian Boyland rushed for 63 yards and Corwin added 52. Joey Lukrich recorded an interception.
Kansas (5-2, 2-2): Kansas dropped a 52-42 shootout to Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3). Jason Bean threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns but two interceptions. Lawrence Arnold and Mason Fairchild had two touchdown catches each. The pair accounted for 113 and 106 yards, respectively. Devin Neal had 84 rushing yards and two scores, and Ky Thomas added a rushing score. Lewis Central graduate Hayden Hatcher recovered two fumbles while Kenny Logan Jr. had 14 tackles.
Northwest Missouri State (5-2, 5-2): Cole Lammel’s 36-yard field goal in the final seconds gave the Bearcats a 32-30 win over Washburn (4-3, 4-3). Mike Hohensee had a stellar game with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns. Kashan Griffin caught seven balls for 163 yards and two scores while Jamar Moya added eight snags for 116 yards and a score. Keegan Sturdy also hauled in a touchdown. Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips had six tackles, including four for loss, and a sack. Maryville’s Elijah Green had six tackles and 2.5 sacks.