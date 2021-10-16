(KMAland) -- Iowa State got their first win in Manhattan in nearly two decades and Nebraska lost another heartbreaker while Northwest Missouri State and Iowa were upset on Saturday.
Iowa State (4-2, 2-2) & Kansas State (3-3, 0-3): Iowa State beat Kansas State 33-20 for their first win in Manhattan since 2004. Brock Purdy threw for 208 yards and a score while Breece Hall led the rushing attack with 197 yards and two scores, one of which came on the game's first play. Sean Shaw Jr had a touchdown catch. Skylar Thompson threw for 206 yards and two scores while also rushing for another. Deuce Vaughn had 87 rushing yards. Phillip Brooks III and Malik Knowles were on the receiving end of Thompson's touchdown tosses.
Iowa (6-1, 3-1): Purdue stunned Iowa 24-7. Spencer Petras struggled with four interceptions and the Hawkeyes rushed for 78 yards on 29 tries, led by 68 yards from Tyler Goodson. Ivory Kelly-Martin had a rushing score.
Nebraska (3-5, 1-4): Nebraska dropped another heartbreaker, this time with a 30-23 loss to Minnesota. Adrian Martinez threw for 241 yards and a score to Austin Allen, who had 121 yards on five catches. Rahmir Johnson rushed for two scores and 83 yards on 11 totes. Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams each recorded picks.
Drake (2-5, 1-3): San Diego edged Drake 13-10 with a fourth-quarter field goal. Sean Cooney completed six passes for 101 yards and Dorian Boyland rushed for 67 yards. Caden Meis had a touchdown.
Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-3): The Panthers couldn't overcome a 24-0 deficit, dropping a 34-21 decision to South Dakota. Theo Day had 303 yards and two scores to Sergio Morancy and Sam Schnee. Quan Hampton had a team-high nine snags for 108 yards while Vance McShane led the ground game with 65 yards and a score on only four carries.
Missouri (3-4, 0-3): Texas A&M used 21 first-quarter points to beat Missouri 35-14. Connor Bazelak completed 29 passes for 230 yards, but two interceptions while Tyler Badie and Dominic Lovett both rushed for touchdowns.
Kansas (1-5, 0-3): Texas Tech had little trouble with Kansas, beating the Jayhawks 41-14. Miles Kendrick had touchdown passes to Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold. Devin Neal rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries and Kendrick churned for 34 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1, 5-1): Washburn stunned Northwest Missouri State 17-16 on Saturday. A pair of missed field goals doomed the Bearcats in the loss, including a missed 24-yarder with just over 11 minutes remaining. Mike Hohensee threw for 252 yards, one score and two picks while Kaden Davis caught his touchdown toss. Al McKeller recorded 138 yards and one score and caught five balls for 58 yards. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips had four tackles and Maryville's Elijah Green registered two stops.