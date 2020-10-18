NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Kansas fell to 0-4 in regional college football action on Saturday.

Kansas (0-4, 0-3): Kansas led early before dropping a 38-17 game to West Virginia on Saturday. Andrew Parchment topped the Jayhawks offense with six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/17)

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 38 Kansas 17

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 41 Georgia 24

Texas A&M 28 Mississippi State 14

South Carolina 30 Auburn 22

Kentucky 34 Tennessee 7

Arkansas 33 Ole Miss 21

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Central Arkansas 33 Missouri State 24

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 50 Dakota Wesleyan 14

Morningside 54 Jamestown 7

Northwestern 31 Concordia 17

Dordt 44 Doane 19

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Benedictine 24 Evangel 6

Central Methodist 23 Missouri Valley 13

William Penn 33 Graceland 6

