(KMAland) -- Kansas fell to 0-4 in regional college football action on Saturday.
Kansas (0-4, 0-3): Kansas led early before dropping a 38-17 game to West Virginia on Saturday. Andrew Parchment topped the Jayhawks offense with six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/17)
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 38 Kansas 17
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 41 Georgia 24
Texas A&M 28 Mississippi State 14
South Carolina 30 Auburn 22
Kentucky 34 Tennessee 7
Arkansas 33 Ole Miss 21
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Central Arkansas 33 Missouri State 24
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 50 Dakota Wesleyan 14
Morningside 54 Jamestown 7
Northwestern 31 Concordia 17
Dordt 44 Doane 19
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 24 Evangel 6
Central Methodist 23 Missouri Valley 13
William Penn 33 Graceland 6