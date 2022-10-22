(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Missouri were winners while Max Duggan led TCU to a comeback win over Kansas State.
Iowa (3-4, 1-3): Iowa was no match for Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) in a 54-10 rout. Spencer Petras threw for only 49 yards while also giving up two interceptions. The Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown came on a fumble recovery by Joe Evans.
Drake (0-8, 0-5): Davidson (6-2, 4-1) rolled to a 48-14 win. Blake Ellingson threw for 103 yards and one touchdown to Trey Radocha. Zack Gray was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 44 yards while Dorian Boyland led the ground attack with 36 yards.
Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2): UNI was 41-20 winner over Missouri State (2-5, 0-4). Theo Day threw for 291 yards and a touchdown to Sergio Morancy, who finished with five catches for 69 yards. Logan Wolf had a team-high six catches for 112 yards. Dom Williams went wild in the ground game with 101 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Missouri (3-4, 1-3): The Tigers held off Vanderbilt 17-14 (3-5, 0-4). Luther Burden had a rushing touchdown on his only carry while also snagging four balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. Brady Cook completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 211 yards and a score.
Kansas (5-3, 2-3): Kansas fell to Baylor, 35-23, for their third straight loss. Jason Bean threw for 232 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score. Devin Neal added a rushing score on the ground and Quentin Skinner caught a touchdown as part of his four-catch, 66-yard outing. Lewis Central graduate Hayden Hatcher had a pair of tackles.
Kansas State (5-2, 3-1): Kansas State blew an 18-point lead by surrendering 28 unanswered to TCU (7-0, 4-0). Lewis Central alum Max Duggan sparked the comeback with 280 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas State starter Adrian Martinez left the game early with an injury and was replaced by Will Howard. Howard threw for 225 yards and two scores while Deuce Vaughn ran for a score.
Northwest Missouri State (6-2, 6-2): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 36-3 win over Northeastern State (1-7, 1-7). Mike Hohensee threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Kashan Griffin and Cole Hembrough for scores. Jamar Moya added 64 rushing yards and two scores while Jadon Brady also ran for two scores. Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips had a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss.
Iowa Western (7-0): The Reivers used 21 first-quarter points in a 33-14 win over Butler (5-3). Aiden Niedens threw for 189 yards and three scores, connecting with Bryant Williams, Jaden Koger and Micah Davis for scores. James Graham added a touchdown on the ground, and Bryant Williams had a team-high 83 rushing yards on 17 carries.