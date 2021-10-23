(KMAland) -- Iowa Western, Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, UNI and K-State all won in college football action on Saturday.
Iowa Western (6-0, 3-0): Nate Glantz threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and Iowa Western rolled to a 45-13 win over Ellsworth (1-6, 0-3). Moses Bryant led the ground game with 92 yards, and Quientrail Travis had a big game on defense with six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Northwest Missouri State (6-1, 6-1): Northwest Missouri State bounced back from last week’s loss with a 59-7 win over Northeastern State (2-6, 2-6). Mike Hohensee threw three touchdowns while Jamar Moya had a pair of touchdowns receptions. Moya rushed for 169 yards, and Al McKeller had 131 rushing and a touchdown.
Iowa State (5-2, 3-1): Breece Hall’s touchdown run with 5:29 to play gave Iowa State a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1). Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns with both going to Xavier Hutchinson, who had 12 receptions for 125 yards.
Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2): Northern Iowa took a 26-17 win over South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2). Theo Day led the Panthers offense with 232 yards passing and a touchdown while Isaiah Weston led the receivers with four grabs for 125 yards and a score.
Kansas (1-6, 0-4): Kansas was outscored 21-6 in the fourth quarter of a 35-23 loss to Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0). Jason Bean had a solid day for the Jayhawks with 246 yards passing and 59 yards rushing while Devin Neal rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kwamie Lassiter II had seven receptions for 101 yards.
Kansas State (4-3, 1-3): Deuce Vaughn went in on a 22-yard reception from Skylar Thompson with 6:09 to lift K-State to a 25-24 win over Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3). Thompson had 296 yards passing and the touchdown while Vaughn added 52 yards rushing and two additional scores.