NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Missouri were winners while Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (3-2, 3-1): Oklahoma State moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 victory over the Cyclones. Brock Purdy struggled with 162 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception while Breece Hall had a big game with 20 carries for 185 yards and a score. Xavier Hutchinson caught a 20-yard touchdown reception, finishing with eight grabs for 68 yards and a score.

Nebraska (0-1, 0-1): Ohio State outscored Nebraska 28-3 in the second half to win 52-17. Adrian Martinez had 105 yards passing and 85 yards rushing to lead the Huskers offense.

Kansas State (4-1, 4-0) & Kansas (0-5, 0-4): Will Howard had 243 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Kansas State in a 55-14 rout of Kansas. Jalon Daniels had 207 yards passing and an interception for the Jayhawks.

Missouri (2-2, 2-2): Connor Bazelak had 201 yards passing and Larry Rountree III rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri in a 20-10 win over Kentucky.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/24)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 24 Iowa State 21

Kansas State 55 Kansas 14

Oklahoma 33 TCU 14

Texas 27 Baylor 16

West Virginia Texas Tech

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 52 Nebraska 17

Purdue 24 Iowa 20

Indiana 36 Penn State 35 — OT

Rutgers 38 Michigan State 27

Michigan Minnesota

Northwestern Maryland

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 20 Kentucky 10

Alabama 48 Tennessee 17

Auburn 35 Ole Miss 28

LSU South Carolina

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 55 Jamestown 27

Morningside 56 Dakota Wesleyan 21

Dordt 41 Concordia 14

Northwestern 35 Doane 14

Briar Cliff 27 Hastings 18

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 55 William Penn 0

Clarke 45 Clarke 3

MidAmerica Nazarene 28 Evangel 21

Benedictine 16 Central Methodist 0

Baker 55 Missouri Valley 14

