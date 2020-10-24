(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Missouri were winners while Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas all lost in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2, 3-1): Oklahoma State moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 victory over the Cyclones. Brock Purdy struggled with 162 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception while Breece Hall had a big game with 20 carries for 185 yards and a score. Xavier Hutchinson caught a 20-yard touchdown reception, finishing with eight grabs for 68 yards and a score.
Nebraska (0-1, 0-1): Ohio State outscored Nebraska 28-3 in the second half to win 52-17. Adrian Martinez had 105 yards passing and 85 yards rushing to lead the Huskers offense.
Kansas State (4-1, 4-0) & Kansas (0-5, 0-4): Will Howard had 243 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Kansas State in a 55-14 rout of Kansas. Jalon Daniels had 207 yards passing and an interception for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (2-2, 2-2): Connor Bazelak had 201 yards passing and Larry Rountree III rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri in a 20-10 win over Kentucky.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/24)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 24 Iowa State 21
Kansas State 55 Kansas 14
Oklahoma 33 TCU 14
Texas 27 Baylor 16
West Virginia Texas Tech
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 52 Nebraska 17
Purdue 24 Iowa 20
Indiana 36 Penn State 35 — OT
Rutgers 38 Michigan State 27
Michigan Minnesota
Northwestern Maryland
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 20 Kentucky 10
Alabama 48 Tennessee 17
Auburn 35 Ole Miss 28
LSU South Carolina
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 55 Jamestown 27
Morningside 56 Dakota Wesleyan 21
Dordt 41 Concordia 14
Northwestern 35 Doane 14
Briar Cliff 27 Hastings 18
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 55 William Penn 0
Clarke 45 Clarke 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 28 Evangel 21
Benedictine 16 Central Methodist 0
Baker 55 Missouri Valley 14