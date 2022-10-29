(KMAland) – Iowa, Drake, UNI, Missouri, Kansas State, Northwest Missouri State, Iowa Western and Graceland all picked up wins Saturday in regional college football action. Check out the recaps below.
Iowa (4-4, 2-3): The Iowa offense had its best output of the season as the Hawkeyes beat Northwestern 33-13. Spencer Petras finished 21-of-30 passing for 220 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Kaleb Johnson led the Iowa offense on the ground with 88 yards on 14 carries, while Arland Bruce IV rushed for one touchdown and totaled 46 yards of offense.
Iowa State (3-5, 0-5): Iowa State turned it over three times and fell to Oklahoma 27-13. Hunter Dekkers completed 37-of-57 passes for 308 yards and one score with three interceptions. Dekkers also led the Cyclones on the ground with 31 yards on four totes. Xavier Hutchinson caught 10 balls for 72 yards, Dimitri Stanley had 90 yards on six catches and Jaylin Noel hauled in seven passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.
Nebraska (3-5, 2-3): The Huskers held a lead in the second quarter, but Illinois scored 20 unanswered points to win 26-9. Casey Thompson passed for 172 yards and one score with two interceptions before leaving in the second quarter with an injury. Anthony Grant finished with 61 yards on 12 carries, while Travis Vokolek hauled in one pass for a 56-yard touchdown.
Drake (1-8, 1-5): Drake got into the win column for the first time this season with a 24-17 victory over Stetson. Dorian Boyland churned out 115 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. Luke Bailey passed for 236 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
UNI (5-4, 4-2): The Panthers won a wild affair over Southern Illinois 37-36. Theo Day threw for five touchdowns and 330 yards, including the game-winning score with just over five minutes left in the game. Vance McShane rushed for 72 yards and Dom Williams added 70 yards on the ground. The teams combined for over 1,000 yards in the game.
Missouri (4-4, 2-3): Missouri took down No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 Saturday. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 224 yards on 17-of-26 passing. Dominic Lovett caught 10 of those passes for 148 yards. Cook and Cody Schrader each rushed for a touchdown, while Harrison Mevis hit 3-of-4 field goals.
Kansas State (6-2, 4-1): No. 22 Kansas State steamrolled No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. Will Howard started at quarterback in place of the injured Adrian Martinez and threw for four touchdowns and 296 yards. Deuce Vaughn got loose with 158 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Malike Knowles caught eight passes for 113 yards, while Kade Warner caught two touchdowns.
Northwest Missouri State (7-2, 7-2): The Bearcats kept their playoff hopes alive and came back from 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Nebraska-Kearney 28-24. Jamar Moya carried the ball 14 times for 120 yards, while Jay Harris had 13 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns. The Bearcats totaled 312 yards on the ground.
Peru State (4-5, 2-1): The Bobcats fell to No. 2 Grand View 31-3. Peru State had just 202 yards of total offense. Will Mueller threw for 128 yards on 16-of-29 completions. Cole Nahlik rushed for 43 yards on nine carries.
Iowa Western (8-0, 2-0): After a scoreless first half, Iowa Western outscored Iowa Central 35-21 in the second half to get a win. Aiden Niedens finished 15-of-31 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant Williams rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries, while Niedens added a score on the ground.
Graceland (3-6, 1-2): Graceland used big second and third quarters to take down Clarke 30-7. The Yellow Jackets outgained Clarke 443-226 in total yards. Adarius Thomas rushed 28 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Judd Roberts finished 18-of-25 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.