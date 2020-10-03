(KMAland) -- Iowa State and K-State were winners while Kansas and Missouri both lost in college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-1, 2-0): Breece Hall had 139 yards and two touchdowns while Xavier Hutchinson’s 65-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy lifted the Cyclones to a 37-30 win over Oklahoma. Purdy had 254 yards passing and a touchdown in the victory.
Kansas (0-3, 0-2): Oklahoma State scored early and often on their way to a 47-7 win over the Jayhawks. Jalon Daniels and Miles Kendrick combined on just 92 yards passing and an interception while the run game had just 101 yards for Kansas.
Kansas State (2-1, 2-0): Kansas State scored the final 14 points of the game in a 31-21 win over Texas Tech. Deuce Vaughn had a rushing and receiving score, and Will Howard subbed in for an injured Skylar Thompson to throw for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Missouri (0-2, 0-2): Tennessee won their eighth game in a row in a 35-12 rout of Missouri. Connor Bazelak had 218 yards passing for the Tigers while Larry Rountree III had 84 yards rushing and a touchdown in the loss.
Area Athletes: Former Lewis Central star Max Duggan had 231 yards passing, 79 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns to lead TCU in a 33-31 win over Texas.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/3)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 37 Oklahoma 30
Oklahoma State 47 Kansas 7
Kansas State 31 Texas Tech 21
TCU 33 Texas 31
West Virginia 27 Baylor 21 — 2 OT
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 35 Missouri 12
Alabama 52 Texas A&M 24
Florida 38 South Carolina 24
Ole Miss 42 Kentucky 41 — OT
Georgia 27 Auburn 6
Arkansas 21 Mississippi State 14
LSU 41 Vanderbilt 7
Missouri Valley Football Conference
North Dakota State 39 Central Arkansas 28
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 56 Briar Cliff 3
Concordia 23 Jamestown 3
Dakota Wesleyan 29 Doane 26
Northwestern 48 Dordt 40
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 41 Benedictine 7
Baker 57 Clarke 3
Peru State 30 Central Methodist 17
William Penn 23 Missouri Valley 9
Bethel College 83 MidAmerica Nazarene 35