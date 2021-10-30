(KMAland) -- Iowa Western won on a late field goal, Northwest rolled, UNI knocked off SIU, Mizzou picked up their first SEC win, K-State handled TCU and ISU, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas took Ls on Saturday in college football.
Iowa Western (7-1, 2-1): Iowa Western’s Noah Sauberan made a 46-yard field goal with 49 seconds to go to lift Iowa Western to a 20-17 win over Iowa Central. Nate Glantz threw for 208 yards, and Moses Bryant finished with 120 yards rushing and two scores on nine attempts.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1, 7-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 66-13 win over No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney (7-2, 7-2). Mike Hohensee had a big game for the Bearcats with 270 yards passing and three touchdowns while Al McKeller rushed for 94 yards and had four touchdowns. Hohensee also had 69 yards rushing and a score, and Alec Tatum finished with six receptions for 102 yards. Zach Howard led the defense with seven tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack.
Iowa State (5-3, 3-2): West Virginia scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to take a 38-31 win over the Cyclones. Breece Hall had 167 yards rushing and a touchdown while Brock Purdy finished 16-of-27 for 185 yards and one touchdown to Tarique Milton. A controversial fumble was lost by Hall on the goal-line, which allowed for the Mountaineers to maintain their one-score win.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2): Iowa mustered just 156 yards of offense in a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes trailed 20-0 at halftime and turned the ball over three times. Spencer Petras threw for 93 yards on just 9 of 19 throwing. Tyler Goodson had 13 carries for 27 yards.
Nebraska (3-6, 1-5): Nebraska suffered another one-score loss to Purdue, 28-23. Adrian Martinez threw four interceptions on the day, and the Huskers fell despite holding a 17-13 lead at half. Martinez finished with 269 yards and two touchdowns passing. Omar Manning had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Northern Iowa (5-3, 3-2): Northern Iowa nabbed a solid 23-16 win over Southern Illinois. Theo Day threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Bradrick Shaw rushed for 128 yards to lead the UNI offense. Both Jared Brinkman and Devin Rice had 2.0 tackles for loss, and Rice forced a fumble in the win. Benny Sapp and Caden Houghtelling added interceptions with Houghtelling picking up a fumble recovery.
Missouri (4-4, 1-3): Missouri took their first SEC win of the season, 37-28, over Vanderbilt. Connor Bazelak completed 22 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, but Tyler Badie was the headliner with 254 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Keke Chism also had a strong game through the air with four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas State (5-3, 2-3): Kansas State rolled to a 31-12 win over TCU. Skylar Thompson had 242 yards passing and a touchdown while Deuce Vaughn rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead K-State. Lewis Central alum Max Duggan threw for 73 yards for TCU.
Kansas (1-7, 0-5): Kansas was routed 55-3 by Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks struggled mightily on offense with just 143 total yards. Oklahoma State led 38-0 at halftime before putting it on cruise control the rest of the way.