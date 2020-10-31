NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled Kansas, Iowa blew a 17-point lead and K-State and Missouri were routed in regional college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (4-2, 4-1) & Kansas (0-6, 0-5): Brock Purdy had 239 yards passing and two scores, and Breece Hall added 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own in Iowa State’s 52-22 win over Kansas.

Iowa (0-2, 0-2): Iowa blew a 17-0 lead in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern. Spencer Petras completed just 26 of 50 passes for 216 yards and threw three interceptions in the defeat.

Kansas State (4-2, 4-1): K-State lost their first conference game of the season calling to West Virginia in dominant fashion, 37-10. Will Howard threw three interceptions, including a pick six, and the Wildcats were shutout in the second half.

Missouri (2-3, 2-3): Florida pulled away for a 41-17 win over Missouri in Southeastern Conference play. Connor Bazelak threw for 208 yards to lead the Tigers offense in the loss.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 52 Kansas 22

West Virginia 37 Kansas State 10

TCU 33 Baylor 23

Texas 41 Oklahoma State 34 — OT

Oklahoma Texas Tech

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 21 Iowa 20

Michigan State 27 Michigan 24

Indiana 37 Rutgers 21

Purdue 31 Illinois 24

Ohio State 38 Penn State 25

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 41 Missouri 17

Georgia 14 Kentucky 3

Auburn 48 LSU 11

Ole Miss 54 Vanderbilt 21

Alabama 41 Mississippi State 0

Texas A&M 42 Arkansas 31

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Northwestern 43 Midland 14

Morningside 35 Dordt 30

Dakota Wesleyan 26 Briar Cliff 7

Hastings 34 Jamestown 7

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 70 Graceland 0

Evangel 47 Missouri Valley 33

Baker 40 Central Methodist 7

Benedictine 43 MidAmerica Nazarene 14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.