(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled Kansas, Iowa blew a 17-point lead and K-State and Missouri were routed in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (4-2, 4-1) & Kansas (0-6, 0-5): Brock Purdy had 239 yards passing and two scores, and Breece Hall added 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own in Iowa State’s 52-22 win over Kansas.
Iowa (0-2, 0-2): Iowa blew a 17-0 lead in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern. Spencer Petras completed just 26 of 50 passes for 216 yards and threw three interceptions in the defeat.
Kansas State (4-2, 4-1): K-State lost their first conference game of the season calling to West Virginia in dominant fashion, 37-10. Will Howard threw three interceptions, including a pick six, and the Wildcats were shutout in the second half.
Missouri (2-3, 2-3): Florida pulled away for a 41-17 win over Missouri in Southeastern Conference play. Connor Bazelak threw for 208 yards to lead the Tigers offense in the loss.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 52 Kansas 22
West Virginia 37 Kansas State 10
TCU 33 Baylor 23
Texas 41 Oklahoma State 34 — OT
Oklahoma Texas Tech
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 21 Iowa 20
Michigan State 27 Michigan 24
Indiana 37 Rutgers 21
Purdue 31 Illinois 24
Ohio State 38 Penn State 25
Southeastern Conference
Florida 41 Missouri 17
Georgia 14 Kentucky 3
Auburn 48 LSU 11
Ole Miss 54 Vanderbilt 21
Alabama 41 Mississippi State 0
Texas A&M 42 Arkansas 31
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Northwestern 43 Midland 14
Morningside 35 Dordt 30
Dakota Wesleyan 26 Briar Cliff 7
Hastings 34 Jamestown 7
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 70 Graceland 0
Evangel 47 Missouri Valley 33
Baker 40 Central Methodist 7
Benedictine 43 MidAmerica Nazarene 14