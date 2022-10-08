(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Iowa offenses struggled in tight losses while K-State and IWCC were winners and UNI, Drake, Northwest, Missouri and Kansas also lost in regional college football on Saturday.
Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) & Iowa State (3-3, 0-3): Iowa State dropped a third straight Big 12 Conference game, 10-9, to Kansas State. Adrian Martinez led the Wildcats with 246 yards passing, 77 yards rushing and one passing touchdown to Phillip Brooks, who had 119 yards — 81 of it on a touchdown grab early in the game. Iowa State struggled mightily on offense with Hunter Dekkers throwing for 198 yards, Xavier Hutchinson receiving for 100 and Jace Gilbert kicking three field goals.
Iowa (3-3, 1-2): Iowa lost a 9-6 slugfest to Illinois (5-1, 2-1) in Big Ten Conference action. Spencer Petras threw for 170 yards and an interception while Sam LaPorta had nine catches for 100 yards. Jack Campbell led the defense with 13 tackles, and John Waggoner posted two tackles for loss. Quinn Schulte had a key interception for the Hawkeyes defense.
Iowa Western (6-0): Iowa Western rolled to a 26-0 win over Snow College (4-2). Aiden Niedens threw for 184 yards and rushed for a touchdown, and Jaden Koger and Bryant Williams had 61 yards rushing each. Aisea Toki grabbed five receptions for 80 yards, and St. Albert alum Sam Wilber kicked four field goals for the Reivers. IWCC had four interceptions and got 2.5 tackles for loss from Tyree Hill.
Northern Iowa (2-4, 2-2): Theo Day threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, but the Panthers lost to Illinois State (3-2, 1-1), 23-21. Sam Schnee had 75 yards receiving, Sergio Morancy caught a 53-yard touchdown and Vance McShane rushed for 90 yards to lead the Panthers offense.
Drake (0-6, 0-3): Drake took another loss in falling to San Diego (2-3, 1-1) in Pioneer League play. Ian Corwin threw for 239 yards and rushed for a touchdown, and Michael Markett had a team-best 70 yards receiving on four grabs. Sebastian Adamski had an interception for the Drake defense.
Northwest Missouri State (4-2, 4-2): Northwest Missouri State lost a tight 24-22 meeting with Pittsburg State (6-0, 6-0). Braden Wright completed 27 passes on 54 attempts for 301 yards for the Bearcats in the loss. Jamar Moya and Wright both ran for touchdowns, and Cole Hembrough, Moya and Peyton Carder all had five receptions. Zach Howard picked up eight tackles and two sacks, and Elijah Green finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Missouri (2-4, 0-3): Missouri lost another tight SEC game to Florida (4-2, 1-2), 24-17. Brady Cook had 220 yards passing but two interceptions for the Tigers. Nathaniel Peat rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Daylan Carnell had an interception on defense.
Kansas (5-1, 2-1): Jason Bean threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns, but Kansas dropped a 38-31 Big 12 meeting with TCU (5-0, 2-0). Lewis Central alum Max Duggan had another sterling game for the Horned Frogs with 308 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 55 more and another score.