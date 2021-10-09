(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa Western posted big wins while Northwest Missouri State mounted a comeback and Nebraska dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday.
Iowa (6-0): The Hawks stayed perfect with a 23-20 win over Penn State. Spencer Petras tossed for 195 yards and two scores -- to Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones. Tyler Goodson had 88 yards and 25 totes to lead the ground game. Iowa's defense had four interceptions, one apiece from Matt Hankins, Jack Koerner, Riley Moss and Jestin Jacobs.
Nebraska (3-4): Nebraska suffered a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to Michigan. Adrian Martinez had 291 yards and three scores, but fumbled the ball late, allowing Michigan to convert a game-winning field goal. Rahmir Johnson caught six balls for 105 yards and a score while Austin Allen and Levi Falck also had scores. Johnson also led the rushing attack with 67 yards.
Drake (2-4): Drake lost to Dayton 28-10 on Saturday. Blake Ellingson had 244 yards and a passing touchdown. Brandon Langdok caught four balls for 64 yards and a score while Brandon Easterling led the defense with nine tackles.
Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1): North Dakota State edged Northern Iowa 34-20. Theo Day completed 12 passes on 31 attempts for 257 yards and a score. Dom Williams also had a rushing touchdown in the defeat.
Missouri (3-3): Mizzou won a 48-35 shootout over North Texas. Connor Bazelak had 160 and two scores while Tyler Badie had a monster game on the ground with 217 yards and two touchdowns. Dawson Downing added 73 yards and a touchdown. JJ Hester and Badie had receiving scores.
Iowa Western (5-0): Iowa Western beat top-ranked Snow College 17-14. Nate Glantz threw for 175 yards and two scores to Kaden Wetjen and Ryan Flournoy while Milton Sarbagh rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries.
Northwest Missouri State (5-0): The Bearcats overcame a 16-0 deficit to beat Pittsburg State 20-19. Mike Hohensee tossed for 199 yards and three scores, two of which were to Kaden Davis and one to Jadon Brady. Al McKeller rushed for 93 yards in the win. Maryville alum Elijah Green had six tackles.