(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Graceland, Peru State, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State picked up wins in regional college football on Saturday.
Iowa State (4-6, 1-6): Iowa State lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, 20-14, to Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3). Hunter Dekkers threw for 274 yards and a touchdown, but he also tossed three interceptions to the Cowboys defense. Xavier Hutchinson had a big game for the ISU receiving corps with 106 yards on 10 receptions. Both Beau Freyler and T.J. Tampa had interceptions for the Cyclones defense.
Iowa (6-4, 4-3): Iowa forced four turnovers in a 24-10 win over Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4). Cooper DeJean had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick six, Jack Campbell added 11 tackles and Riley Moss also had an interception for the Hawkeyes defense. Logan Lee picked up 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack and two fumble recoveries. Kaleb Johnson and Spencer Petras both rushed for touchdowns to lead the Iowa offense.
Drake (2-8, 2-5): Drake’s Luke Williams kicked a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left to pick up a 27-24 win over Butler (7-3, 5-2). Luke Bailey threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, Dorian Boyland had 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Colin Howard posted 72 yards receiving and a score.
Iowa Western (8-2): Iowa Western dropped a tight 29-28 battle with Hutchinson (10-0). Hutchinson scored the final 12 points of the game, adding the winning score with 2:42 to go. Jaden Koger had 122 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Reivers while LJ Fitzpatrick had a key 61-yard touchdown reception from James Graham. Koger also had a kickoff return for a touchdown from 90 yards. Defensively, Kendrick Stone Jr. posted six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Graceland (4-7, 2-3): Graceland rolled to a 48-13 win over William Penn (3-7, 1-4). Judd Roberts threw for 243 yards and five touchdowns, Sauron Woods rushed for 103, Adarius Thomas added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Gerald Monroe finished with nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Reggie Wilson and Tre Blake also caught two touchdowns each for the Yellowjackets.
Nebraska (3-7, 2-5): Nebraska was no match for Michigan (10-0, 7-0) in a 34-3 loss. Chubba Purdy threw for 56 yards and rushed for 39 to lead the Huskers offense, but he left with a leg injury in the second period. Ernest Hausman and Luke Reimer each had 10 tackles for the defense.
Peru State (6-5, 4-1): Peru State edged past Culver-Stockton (5-6, 3-2) for a 17-12 win. Stacian Livingston had 111 yards on 30 carries, and Will Mueller rushed for 55 yards, threw for 106 and had a touchdown of each. Garry Fleming had 2.5 tackles for loss among a team-best seven tackles, and Aaron Thomas posted 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a forced fumble.
Northwest Missouri State (9-2, 9-2): Northwest Missouri State took a 27-21 win over Emporia State (8-3, 8-3). Jay Harris had a strong showing with 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Mike Hohensee posted 124 yards and a touchdown passing. Rock Port alum Ryan DeWhirst had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips finished with a team-best eight tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss. Maryville graduate Elijah Green and Jake Fisher posted 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack apiece.
Missouri (4-6, 2-5): Missouri could not stop the Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) offense in a 66-24 loss. Brady Cook played well for the Tigers with 217 yards passing, 106 yards rushing and two passing touchdowns. Barrett Banister had 73 yards receiving, Tauskie Dove added 72 yards receiving and a touchdown and Dominic Lovett added a receiving score and 47 yards.
Kansas State (7-3, 5-2): Kansas State rolled to a 31-3 road win over Baylor (6-4, 4-3). Will Howard had 196 yards passing and three touchdowns while Deuce Vaughn rushed for 106 yards on 25 carries. Ben Sinnott was the leading receiver for KSU with 89 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Kobe Savage and Drake Cheatum led the defense with one interception each.
Kansas (6-4, 3-4): Kansas dropped a Big 12 Conference game to Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4), 43-28. Jason Bean had a solid game for the Jayhawks with 270 yards passing and three touchdowns. Lawrence Arnold topped the receivers with four receptions for 110 yards, and Devin Neal went for 190 yards on 24 carries.