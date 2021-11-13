(KMAland) -- Northwest clinched the MIAA, Iowa edged Minnesota, Missouri skimmed past South Carolina, Kansas won in OT over Texas and K-State doubled up on West Virginia in regional college football on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-1, 9-1): Northwest Missouri State clinched their 31st MIAA championship with a 35-7 win over Emporia State. Mike Hohensee had 243 yards passing and a touchdown and rushed for 96 yards and another score. Al McKeller rushed 31 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Iowa State (6-4, 4-3): Iowa State lost to Texas Tech on a walk-off 62-yard field goal, 41-38. Brock Purdy nearly led a 17-point comeback, throwing for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Breece Hall managed just 51 yards rushing but scored twice, and Xavier Hutchinson had eight grabs for 112 yards. Charlie Kolar also had eight catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa (8-2, 5-2): Iowa held off Minnesota, 27-22. Alex Padilla completed just 11 of his 24 passes, but they went for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Charlie Jones had a 72-yard touchdown grab and finished with 106 yards receiving. Jack Campbell posted 17 tackles, including six solos.
Northern Iowa (5-5, 3-4): Northern Iowa dropped a 34-27 Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup to Missouri State. Theo Day threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and Deion McShane had both touchdown grabs while finishing with 86 yards.
Missouri (5-5, 2-4): Missouri held off South Carolina for a 31-28 win in the Southeastern Conference. Tyler Badie had 34 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown, and Connor Bazelak threw for 180 yards and two scores.
Kansas (2-8, 1-6): Kansas got a game-winning two-point conversion to take a 57-56 overtime win over Texas. Jason Daniels threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns, Devin Neal added 143 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and Kwamie Lassiter II had eight receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Kansas State (7-3, 4-3): Kansas State doubled up West Virginia, 34-17. Skylar Thompson had 138 yards passing and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win.