(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI, Drake, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri and K-State were all victors in regional college football on Saturday.
Iowa State (4-7, 1-7): Iowa State found their way to another loss, falling 14-10 to Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4). Hunter Dekkers threw for 294 yards and a touchdown to Easton Dean for 24 yards. Xavier Hutchinson finished with eight receptions for 101 yards. Harlan alum Will McLaughlin had a fumble recovery, and Gerry Vaughn pitched in 11 tackles. O’Rien Vance also had a strong defensive game with two tackles for loss and one sack among eight tackles.
Iowa (7-4, 5-3): A Minnesota fumble and interception in the fourth period helped Iowa slip past the Gophers (7-4, 4-4), 13-10, on a late Drew Stevens field goal. The offense managed very little in the second half, but Spencer Petras finished with 221 yards passing, including 95 to Sam LaPorta. Petras also scored the team’s lone touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Jack Campbell had 10 tackles and an interception, and Deontae Craig recovered a fumble inside the 15 after a dominant Minnesota drive.
Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3): Northern Iowa rolled to a 58-14 win over South Dakota (3-8, 2-6). Theo Day threw for 380 yards and five touchdowns, combining with Sergio Morancy for 135 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Sam Schnee, Woodbine alum Layne Pryor, Noah Abbott and Quan Hampton also had touchdown receptions for UNI. Thomas Jefferson alum Cameron Baker added a fumble recovery for the Panthers defense.
Drake (3-8, 3-5): Luke Bailey threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lift Drake to a 24-0 win over Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4). Brandon Langdok had 80 of those yards on one reception and scored a touchdown. Dorian Boyland ran for 77 yards and a touchdown of his own for the Bulldogs. Tanner Pollock and Matt Hartlieb led the defense with one interception each.
Nebraska (3-8, 2-6): Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) scored 12 fourth-quarter points to take a 15-14 win over Nebraska. Casey Thompson returned from injury and threw two touchdowns to Trey Palmer, who had four catches for 47 yards on the day. Ernest Hausman had a big defensive performance for the Huskers with 12 tackles, and Malcom Hartzog added an interception.
Northwest Missouri State (10-2): No. 8 Northwest Missouri State routed previously-unbeaten and No. 3 ranked Ouachita Baptist (11-1), 47-17. Mike Hohensee threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns, finding Kashan Griffin five times for 109 yards and a score and Cole Hembrough five times for 88 yards and another touchdown. Jay Harris rushed for two touchdowns. On defense, Zach Howard had two sacks, Trevon Peak recovered a fumble and Josh Turner grabbed an interception.
Missouri (5-6): Missouri rolled to a 45-14 win over New Mexico State (4-6). Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Luther Burden III. Barrett Banister had a team-best seven receptions and 91 yards, and Cody Schrader added 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Kansas State (8-3, 6-2): Will Howard had a strong game for K-State with 294 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats in a 48-31 win over West Virginia (4-7, 2-6). Malik Knowles led the receiving corps with 111 yards and a touchdown. Brendan Mott topped the defense with eight tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Cincere Mason picked up a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Kansas (6-5, 3-5): Kansas had little shot in a 55-14 defeat at the hands of Texas (7-4, 5-3). Jalon Daniels threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Jayhawks, getting 98 yards receiving and four receptions from Quentin Skinner. Kenny Logan Jr. led the defense with 10 tackles.