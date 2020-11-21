(KMAland) -- It was smooth sailing for Iowa and Iowa State Saturday while Nebraska suffered a rare home loss to Illinois.
Iowa (3-2, 3-2): Iowa posted 24 first-half points en route to a 41-21 victory over Penn State. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 101 yards and two scores while Tyler Goodson and Spencer Petras also rushed for scores.
Iowa State (6-2, 6-1)/Kansas State (4-4, 4-3): Iowa State moved one step closer to their first ever Big 12 Championship Game with a dominant 45-0 win over Kansas State. Brock Purdy tossed for 336 yards and three scores. Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores on 15 totes. Defensively, the Cyclones held Kansas State's offense to 149 total yards.
Nebraska (1-3, 1-3): Illinois posted 28 first-half points for a 41-23 victory over Nebraska, their first win in Lincoln since 1924. Luke McCaffery threw for 134 yards and also rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Missouri (2-3, 2-3): The Tigers held off a late comeback from South Carolina for the 17-10 victory. Connor Bazelak connected with Tauskie Dove for a touchdown pass while Larry Rountree also rushed for a score.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (11/21)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 41 Penn State 21
Illinois 41 Nebraska 23
Ohio State 42 Indiana 35
Northwestern 17 Wisconsin 7
Michigan 48 Rutgers 42 -- 3 OT
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 45 Kansas State 0
Oklahoma 41 Oklahoma State 13
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 17 South Carolina 10
Florida 38 Vanderbilt 17
Alabama 63 Kentucky 3
Georgia 31 Mississippi State 24
Auburn 30 Tennessee 17
LSU 27 Arkansas 24
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Morningside 57 Hastings 0
Dakota Wesleyan 28 Concordia 17
Dordt 64 Briar Cliff 0