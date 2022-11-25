(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off a late charge from Iowa while Missouri edged past Arkansas in regional college football on Friday.
Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) & Iowa (7-5, 5-4): Nebraska held off a late charge from Iowa in a 24-17 win to keep the Hawkeyes from clinching the Big Ten West. Casey Thompson threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including 165 yards and two scores to Trey Palmer. Alex Padilla entered for an injured Spencer Petras and ran off 17 consecutive points, throwing a touchdown to Luke Lachey and finishing with 141 yards. Kaleb Johnson rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Missouri (6-6, 3-5): Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 138 and another score to lift Missouri to a 29-27 win over Arkansas (6-6, 3-5). Dominic Lovett had 130 yards receiving, and Ty’Ron Hopper added 11 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense. Isaiah McGuire, Martez Manuel and Kristian Williams also had two tackles for loss for the Tigers.