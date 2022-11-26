(KMAland) -- Max Duggan helped his team roll to a win over Iowa State, Kansas State moved to the Big 12 Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State ended its season on Saturday.
Iowa State (4-8, 1-8): Iowa State was no match for TCU (12-0, 9-0) in a 62-14 rout. Hunter Dekkers threw a touchdown to DeShawn Hanika in the loss while Deon Silas added a score as well. Lewis Central alum Max Duggan led TCU's offense with 212 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Kansas State (9-3, 7-2) & Kansas (6-6, 3-6): The Wildcats secured their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 47-27 win over Kansas. Deuce Vaughn got loose with 147 yards and a touchdown on 25 hauls while Malik Knowles rushed for a pair of scores. Will Howard threw for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns, connecting with Phillip Brooks and Sammy Wheeler for scores. Devin Neal had two rushing touchdowns for Kansas.
Northwest Missouri State (10-3): The Bearcats ended their season with a 13-8 postseason defeat at the hands of Grand Valley State. Kashan Griffin had five catches for 133 yards, but the Bearcats couldn't find the end zone due to three interceptions. Maryville alum Elijah Green had a sack and a forced fumble that resulted in a safety, and Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips also recorded a sack.