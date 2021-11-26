(KMAland) -- Iowa came back to beat Nebraska while Iowa State rolled in their home finale on Friday.
Iowa State (7-5, 5-4): The Cyclones closed the regular season on a high note with a dominant 48-14 victory over TCU. Breece Hall ran wild with 242 yards and three scores on three scores on 18 carries while also catching a touchdown. Brock Purdy threw for 262 yards and two scores, Xavier Hutchinson caught a team-high seven balls for 107 yards and Chase Allen recorded a touchdown snag. Lewis Central alum Max Duggan threw for 216 yards and two scores for TCU, but was sacked five times, once apiece by Will McDonald IV, Eyioma Uwazurike, Isaiah Lee, Tucker Robertson and Blake Peterson. Greg Eisworth II added an interception.
Iowa (10-2, 7-2) & Nebraska (3-9, 1-8): Iowa overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Nebraska 28-21. Tyler Goodson’s go-ahead touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining sealed the win. Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak drilled four field goals in the win while Henry Marchese blocked a punt, which Kyler Fisher returned for a touchdown. Alex Padilla threw for 76 yards but was benched for Spencer Petras, who tossed for 102 yards. Goodson led the offense with 156 rushing yards. Logan Smothers threw for 198 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in his first career start. Jaquez Yant also ran for a score. Samori Toure had six catches for 67 yards and Austin Allen caught two balls for 55 yards. Kuemper Catholic alum Blaise Gunnerson recorded one tackle.
Missouri (6-6, 3-5): Arkansas rode a 24-point second half to a 34-17 win over the Tigers. Connor Bazelak completed 10 passes for 65 yards while Tyler Badie posted 219 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.
Kansas State (7-5, 4-5): Texas blanked K-State in the second half for a 22-17 win on Friday. Will Howard completed nine passes for 65 yards and ran for a score while Deuce Vaughn rushed for 143 yards and one score on 24 carries.