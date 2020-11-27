(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa both edged past opponents on Black Friday in regional college football action.
Iowa State (7-2, 7-1): Iowa State clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship with a 23-20 win over Texas. Brock Purdy threw for 312 yards and a score, and Breece Hall had 91 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown. Charlie Kolar added six receptions for 131 yards for the Cyclones.
Iowa (4-2, 4-2) & Nebraska (1-4, 1-4): Iowa scored the final 13 points in a 26-20 win over Nebraska. Tyler Goodson carried 30 times for 111 yards, Spencer Petras added 193 yards passing and a touchdown and Keith Duncan made four field goals. Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez threw for 174 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but he fumbled on a potential game-winning drive with just over one minute to go.