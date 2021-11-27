(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State extended its season while Northern Iowa suffered a season-ending defeat on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (6-6): The Panthers ended their season with a 19-9 loss to Eastern Washington in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Theo Day threw for 189 yards and one touchdown while Matt Morrissey also saw some time under center, completing 10 passes on 28 attempts for 126 yards and two interceptions. Bradrick Shaw rushed for 51 yards while Dom Williams added 45 and Sam Schnee caught a team-high eight passes for 118 yards and a score. Isaiah Weston posted 91 yards on four catches and Deion McShane caught five balls for 59 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (11-1): The Bearcats advanced in the Division II playoffs with a 28-9 road win over Harding. Braden Wright threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns to Kaden Davis (twice) and Imoni Donadelle while Alec Tatum led Northwest in receiving yards with 124 on five catches. Al McKeller rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips had 10 tackles, Maryville’s Elijah Green had seven and Glenwood’s Andrew Blum recorded one. The Bearcats get Ferris State next week in the quarterfinals.