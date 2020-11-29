Max Duggan
(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled while Max Duggan ran and threw all over Kansas in regional college football action.

Kansas State (4-5, 4-4): John Mayers kicked a game-winning field goal a time expired to lift Baylor to a 32-31 win over K-State. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for K-State in the loss.

Kansas (0-8, 0-7): Lewis Central alum Max Duggan had 96 yards passing and 61 yards rushing and accounted for four touchdowns for TCU in a 59-23 win over Kansas. Miles Kendrick had 166 yards passing and two touchdowns for Kansas while Amauri Pesek-Hickson had 100 yards rushing for the Jayhawks.

Missouri (4-3, 4-3): Missouri rolled to a 41-0 win over Vanderbilt behind 318 yards passing from Connor Bazalek and 160 yards and three scores on the ground from Larry Rountree III. Tyler Badie grabbed seven receptions for 102 yards for the Tigers.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 50 Texas Tech 44

Baylor 32 Kansas State 31

TCU 59 Kansas 23

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 29 Northwestern 20

Indiana 27 Maryland 11

Penn State 27 Michigan 17

Rutgers 37 Purdue 30

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 41 Vanderbilt 0

Alabama 42 Auburn 13

Florida 34 Kentucky 10

Ole Miss 31 Mississippi State 24

Texas A&M 20 LSU 7

Georgia 45 South Carolina 16

