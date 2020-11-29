(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled while Max Duggan ran and threw all over Kansas in regional college football action.
Kansas State (4-5, 4-4): John Mayers kicked a game-winning field goal a time expired to lift Baylor to a 32-31 win over K-State. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for K-State in the loss.
Kansas (0-8, 0-7): Lewis Central alum Max Duggan had 96 yards passing and 61 yards rushing and accounted for four touchdowns for TCU in a 59-23 win over Kansas. Miles Kendrick had 166 yards passing and two touchdowns for Kansas while Amauri Pesek-Hickson had 100 yards rushing for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (4-3, 4-3): Missouri rolled to a 41-0 win over Vanderbilt behind 318 yards passing from Connor Bazalek and 160 yards and three scores on the ground from Larry Rountree III. Tyler Badie grabbed seven receptions for 102 yards for the Tigers.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 50 Texas Tech 44
Baylor 32 Kansas State 31
TCU 59 Kansas 23
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 29 Northwestern 20
Indiana 27 Maryland 11
Penn State 27 Michigan 17
Rutgers 37 Purdue 30
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 41 Vanderbilt 0
Alabama 42 Auburn 13
Florida 34 Kentucky 10
Ole Miss 31 Mississippi State 24
Texas A&M 20 LSU 7
Georgia 45 South Carolina 16