KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas, Northwest Missouri State and Peru State collected wins in Saturday’s regional college football action.
Iowa State (4-5, 1-5): Iowa State used 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away from West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) in a 31-14 win. Hunter Dekkers threw for 219 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchinson caught 10 balls for 123 yards and two scores, and DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown. Cartevious Norton added a pair of scores on the ground, and Anthony Johnson. Jr had an interception.
Iowa (5-4, 3-3): The Hawkeyes found some uncharacteristic success in the passing game en route to a 24-3 win over Purdue (5-4, 3-3). Spencer Petras threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Sam LaPorta and Nico Ragaini for scores. LaPorta had a team-high 71 receiving yards. Kaleb Johnson had a big game with 200 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Benson and Kaevon Merriweather had interceptions.
Nebraska (3-6, 2-4): Nebraska squandered an early 10-0 lead in a 20-13 loss to Minnesota (6-3, 3-3). Chubba Purdy ran for a touchdown while Anthony Grant had 115 rushing yards. Marcus Washington had a team-high 63 yards. Caleb Tannor had 1.5 sacks while Myles Farmer led the defense with 14 tackles.
Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3): The Panthers put a scare in No. 1 South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0), but suffered a 31-28 loss. UNI overcame a 28-14 deficit to tie it at 28, but South Dakota State ended the game with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Theo Day threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Vance McShane added 62 rushing yards and a score while Logan Wolf and Desmond Hutson caught touchdowns.
Missouri (4-5, 2-4): Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) edged the Tigers in a 21-17 contest. Brady Cook threw for 143 yards and rushed for two touchdowns while Luther Burden III had a team-high six catches for 60 yards. Darius Robinson had 1.5 sacks for Missouri’s defense.
Kansas (6-3, 3-3): Kansas beat Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3), 37-16. Jason Bean threw for 203 yards and two scores and ran for another touchdown. Devin Neal ran wild for 224 yards and a touchdown while also catching six balls for 110 yards. Lawrence Arnold and Jared Casey caught scores for the Jayhawks. Lewis Central alum Hayden Hatcher recorded two tackles.
Kansas State (6-3, 4-2): Kansas State’s comeback attempt fell short in a 34-27 loss to Texas (6-3, 4-2). Adrian Martinez threw for 329 yards and two scores and rushed for a touchdown. Deuce Vaughn and Kade Warner caught the touchdown passes while Malik Knowles had a team-high 93 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (8-2, 8-2): The Bearcats were a 27-5 winner over Missouri Southern (4-6, 4-6). Jay Harris, Jadon Brady, Jamar Moya and Mike Hohensee each rushed for touchdowns while Harris had a team-high 83 rushing yards. Maryville alum Elijah Green had three tackles and one tackle for loss while Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips and Glenwood alum Andrew Blum had two tackles each.
Peru State (5-5, 3-1) & Graceland (3-7, 1-3): Peru State won 34-19. Will Mueller threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Tyreese Schieffer for two scores. Gianni helped Peru State’s cause with a rushing touchdown. Devin Adams had two sacks for Peru State’s defense. Graceland quarterback Judd Roberts threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Tre Blake, Felix Wade and Gerald Monroe were on the receiving end of Roberts’ touchdowns
Iowa Western (8-1): Iowa Western suffered their first loss of the year – a 23-7 defeat to Coffeyville. James Graham scored the Reivers’ only touchdown on a seven-yard scamper.