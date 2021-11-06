(KMAland) -- Iowa State downed Texas, Iowa held off Northwestern and Nebraska fell short against Ohio State on Saturday.
Iowa State (6-3, 4-2): Iowa State scored 27 unanswered in a 30-7 thumping of Texas. Brock Purdy went 27-for-38 with 252 yards while Breece Hall churned for 136 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchison completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton and had eight catches for 96 yards. Charlie Kolar added five catches for 72 yards. Will McDonald became Iowa State's all-time leader in career sacks.
Iowa (7-2, 4-2): The Hawkeyes snapped a two-game skid with a 17-12 win over Northwestern. Alex Padilla relieved Spencer Petras and completed 18 passes for 172 yards while Tyler Goodson sparked the ground game with 141 yards and a score. Keagan Johnson led the receiving corps with 68 yards on five catches.
Nebraska (3-7, 1-6): Ohio State held off Nebraska 26-17. Adrian Martinez tossed for 248 yards and a score, which came on a 72-yard dime to Samori Toure. Toure finished the day with 150 receiving yards on four snags. Austin Allen had two catches for 33 yards and Omar Manning caught three balls for 26 yards. Myles Farmer and JoJo Domann had interception for Nebraska's defense.
Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-3): Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 17-10 in overtime after the Panthers overcame a 10-0 fourth-quarter deficit. Theo Day completed 15 passes for 252 yards and threw a touchdown to Sam Schnee. Isaiah Weston caught five passes for 142 yards and Sergio Morancy posted 68 receiving yards. Bradrick Shaw rushed for 58 yards.
Drake (2-6, 1-4): Marist beat Drake 7-0. Ian Corwin threw for 144 yards but threw a pick while the Bulldogs rushed for 104 yards, led by 45 yards from Cross Robinson.
Missouri (4-5, 1-4): No. 1 Georgia had no trouble with Missouri in a 43-6 rout. Brady Cook completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 78 yards and Tyler Macon added 74 passing yards and 42 rushing yards. Tauskie Dove caught four passes for 84 yards. Barrett Banister also had four snags.
Kansas State (6-3, 3-3) & Kansas (1-8, 0-6): Kansas State rolled past Kansas 35-10. Skylar Thompson threw for 244 yards and a score while Deuce Vaughn had a big day with 162 rushing yards and three scores on 11 carries. Joe Ervin added 60 yards on nine totes. Malik Knowles led the team in receiving yards with 94 and Vaughn added 70. Jalon Daniels threw for 105 yards for Kansas and Devin Neal rushed for 62 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (8-1): The Bearcats scored 28 second-quarter points in a 49-7 win over Missouri Southern. Mike Hohensee threw for 264 yards and one score while Al McKeller had another big game with 140 yards and three scores on 25 carries. Hohensee also rushed for a touchdown. Kaden Davis caught a team-high seven balls for 102 yards and a score. Imoni Donadelle caught three balls for 94 yards and Alec Tatum added four catches. Maryville alum Elijah Green had five tackles, Sam Phillips (Fremont-Mills) had two tackles, Andrew Blum (Glenwood) recovered a fumble and Drake Kinsella (Worth County) recorded a sack.
Iowa Western (7-0, 4-0): The Reivers edged Georgia Military College 23-19. Nate Glantz threw for 234 yards and three scores, connecting with Ty'shun Jordan, Moses Bryant and Frank Bierman. Milton Sarbagh led the rushing attack with 79 yards on 18 carries.