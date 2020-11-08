NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State notched victories while Kansas State and Nebraska both dropped tight battles in regional college football action Saturday. 

Iowa (1-2, 1-2): Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two scores while Mekhi Sargent also added two touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Michigan State. Spencer Petras threw for 179 yards and a score, which was to Brandon Smith.

Iowa State (5-2, 5-1): The Cyclones posted 21 third-quarter points to beat Baylor 38-31. Brock Purdy tossed three touchdowns while Breece Hall churned for 133 yards and two scores.

Nebraska (0-2, 0-2): A late comeback attempt was unsuccessful for Nebraska in their 21-13 loss to Northwestern. Adrian Martinez threw for 125 yards and a game-high 102 rushing yards, but was benched for Luke McCaffery, who threw for 93 yards on 12 completions. The Cornhuskers' lone touchdown came on a Dedric Mills' three-yard run. 

Kansas State (4-3, 4-2): A failed two-point conversion handed Kansas State their second consecutive loss, this time 20-18 at the hands of Oklahoma State. Will Howard threw for 143 yards and a score while adding 125 yards and another score on the ground in the loss. 

Kansas (0-7, 0-6): Oklahoma kept Kansas winless with a 62-9 rout. The Jayhawks' only touchdown came on a pass from Jalon Daniels to Will Huggins. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (11/7) 

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma State 20 Kansas State 18

Iowa State 38 Baylor 31 

Oklahoma 62 Kansas 9 

Texas 17 West Virginia 13 

TCU 34 Texas Tech 18

Big 10 Conference

Iowa 49 Michigan State 7 

Northwestern 21 Nebraska 13 

Ohio State 49 Rutgers 27 

Indiana 38 Michigan 21

Maryland 35 Penn State 19 

Minnesota 41 Illinois 16

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 44 Georgia 28 

Texas A&M 48 South Carolina 3 

Mississippi State 24 Vanderbilt 17

Arkansas 24 Tennessee 13 

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 28 Doane 3 

Morningside 56 Concordia 22

Jamestown 17 Briar Cliff 10

Northwestern 62 Hastings 10

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Central Methodist 27 Evangel 20 

MidAmerican Nazarene 28 Missouri Valley 23 

