(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State notched victories while Kansas State and Nebraska both dropped tight battles in regional college football action Saturday.
Iowa (1-2, 1-2): Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two scores while Mekhi Sargent also added two touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Michigan State. Spencer Petras threw for 179 yards and a score, which was to Brandon Smith.
Iowa State (5-2, 5-1): The Cyclones posted 21 third-quarter points to beat Baylor 38-31. Brock Purdy tossed three touchdowns while Breece Hall churned for 133 yards and two scores.
Nebraska (0-2, 0-2): A late comeback attempt was unsuccessful for Nebraska in their 21-13 loss to Northwestern. Adrian Martinez threw for 125 yards and a game-high 102 rushing yards, but was benched for Luke McCaffery, who threw for 93 yards on 12 completions. The Cornhuskers' lone touchdown came on a Dedric Mills' three-yard run.
Kansas State (4-3, 4-2): A failed two-point conversion handed Kansas State their second consecutive loss, this time 20-18 at the hands of Oklahoma State. Will Howard threw for 143 yards and a score while adding 125 yards and another score on the ground in the loss.
Kansas (0-7, 0-6): Oklahoma kept Kansas winless with a 62-9 rout. The Jayhawks' only touchdown came on a pass from Jalon Daniels to Will Huggins.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (11/7)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 20 Kansas State 18
Iowa State 38 Baylor 31
Oklahoma 62 Kansas 9
Texas 17 West Virginia 13
TCU 34 Texas Tech 18
Big 10 Conference
Iowa 49 Michigan State 7
Northwestern 21 Nebraska 13
Ohio State 49 Rutgers 27
Indiana 38 Michigan 21
Maryland 35 Penn State 19
Minnesota 41 Illinois 16
Southeastern Conference
Florida 44 Georgia 28
Texas A&M 48 South Carolina 3
Mississippi State 24 Vanderbilt 17
Arkansas 24 Tennessee 13
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 28 Doane 3
Morningside 56 Concordia 22
Jamestown 17 Briar Cliff 10
Northwestern 62 Hastings 10
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Central Methodist 27 Evangel 20
MidAmerican Nazarene 28 Missouri Valley 23