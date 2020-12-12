(KMAland) -- Iowa won their sixth straight while Nebraska and Missouri stumbled in regional college football action on Saturday.
Nebraska (2-5): Nebraska lost 24-17 to an undermanned Minnesota (3-3) squad. Adrian Martinez had 111 yards passing, 96 yards rushing and a touchdown of each in the defeat. Deontai Williams led the defense with 10 tackles.
Iowa (6-2): Tyler Goodson had an 80-yard touchdown run and 106 total rushing yards to lead Iowa in a 28-7 win over Wisconsin (2-3). Spencer Petras had 211 yards passing and two touchdowns, including 140 yards and both scores to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Missouri (5-4): Missouri was routed by Georgia (7-2), 49-14. Connor Bazelak had 139 yards passing and threw an interception while Larry Rountree III had just 16 yards rushing with a rushing score.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (12/12)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 42 Baylor 3
Louisiana Tech TCU
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 24 Nebraska 17
Iowa 28 Wisconsin 7
Northwestern 28 Illinois 10
Penn State 39 Michigan State 24
Rutgers 27 Maryland 24 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 49 Missouri 14
Alabama 52 Arkansas 3
Tennessee 42 Vanderbilt 17
LSU Florida
Auburn Mississippi State