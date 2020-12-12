Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa won their sixth straight while Nebraska and Missouri stumbled in regional college football action on Saturday.

Nebraska (2-5): Nebraska lost 24-17 to an undermanned Minnesota (3-3) squad. Adrian Martinez had 111 yards passing, 96 yards rushing and a touchdown of each in the defeat. Deontai Williams led the defense with 10 tackles.

Iowa (6-2): Tyler Goodson had an 80-yard touchdown run and 106 total rushing yards to lead Iowa in a 28-7 win over Wisconsin (2-3). Spencer Petras had 211 yards passing and two touchdowns, including 140 yards and both scores to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Missouri (5-4): Missouri was routed by Georgia (7-2), 49-14. Connor Bazelak had 139 yards passing and threw an interception while Larry Rountree III had just 16 yards rushing with a rushing score.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (12/12) 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 42 Baylor 3

Louisiana Tech TCU

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 24 Nebraska 17

Iowa 28 Wisconsin 7

Northwestern 28 Illinois 10

Penn State 39 Michigan State 24

Rutgers 27 Maryland 24 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 49 Missouri 14

Alabama 52 Arkansas 3

Tennessee 42 Vanderbilt 17

LSU Florida

Auburn Mississippi State

