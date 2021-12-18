(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western's quest for the second national championship in program history fell short on Friday with a 31-13 loss to New Mexico Military Institute in the NJCAA Division I National Championship Game.
The Reivers found themselves in a 24-0 halftime deficit and trailed by as many as 31. They attempted to mount a comeback but fell short, ending their season at 10-1.
Nate Glantz completed 18 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Ryan Flournoy for both scores. Flournoy caught six balls for 170 yards while Kaden Wetjen added seven catches for 87 yards. Moses Bryant led the rushing attack with 40 yards on six tries.