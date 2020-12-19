NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri both lost in regional college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State (8-3): Iowa State lost a thrilling 27-21 battle with Oklahoma (8-2) in the Big 12 Championship game. Brock Purdy threw for 322 yards, but he was intercepted three times, including on ISU’s final offensive play. Xavier Hutchinson had 10 receptions for 114 yards.

Missouri (5-5): Missouri dropped a 51-32 decision to Mississippi State. Connor Bazelak had 225 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers in the defeat. Larry Rountree III added 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference Championship

Oklahoma 27 Iowa State 21

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 22 Northwestern 10

Wisconsin 20 Minnesota 17 — OT

Illinois Penn State

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 51 Missouri 32

Texas A&M 34 Tennessee 13

LSU 53 Ole Miss 48

Alabama Florida

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.