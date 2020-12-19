(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri both lost in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (8-3): Iowa State lost a thrilling 27-21 battle with Oklahoma (8-2) in the Big 12 Championship game. Brock Purdy threw for 322 yards, but he was intercepted three times, including on ISU’s final offensive play. Xavier Hutchinson had 10 receptions for 114 yards.
Missouri (5-5): Missouri dropped a 51-32 decision to Mississippi State. Connor Bazelak had 225 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers in the defeat. Larry Rountree III added 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference Championship
Oklahoma 27 Iowa State 21
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 22 Northwestern 10
Wisconsin 20 Minnesota 17 — OT
Illinois Penn State
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 51 Missouri 32
Texas A&M 34 Tennessee 13
LSU 53 Ole Miss 48
Alabama Florida