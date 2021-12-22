Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Photo: Armed Forces Bowl

(Fort Worth) -- Army’s Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to take a 24-22 win over Missouri in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Tigers (6-7) scored 16 of the first 23 points, but they needed a Brady Cook six-yard pass to Keke Chism with 1:11 to go to regain a 22-21 lead. Their two-point conversion was no good, leading to an eight-play, 51-yard drive that preceded the game-winning kick.

Cook threw for 238 yards and the touchdown while Elijah Young (13 carries, 75 yards) and Dawson Downing (14 carries, 69 yards) shared the rushing load with the opt-out of star back Tyler Badie.

