(Memphis) -- Despite a valiant attempt, Kansas could not complete the comeback in a 55-53, triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
The Jayhawks (6-7) trailed 38-13 early in the third quarter and trailed by 15 with less than two minutes to go before forcing overtime.
Jalon Daniels completed 37 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Luke Grimm, Mason Fairchild, Ky Thomas, Douglas Emilien and Jared Casey were on the receiving end of touchdown catches. Grimm caught 10 balls for 167 yards while Lawrence Arnold had eight snags for 119 yards.