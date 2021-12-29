(KMAland) -- Oklahoma and Maryland rolled to bowl victories while Iowa State's season ended in painstaking fashion on Wednesday.
Iowa State (7-6): The Cyclones concluded their season with a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl. A late-game fumble on fourth down by quarterback Brock Purdy sealed Iowa State's fate. Purdy threw for 204 yards in his final game as a Cyclone and connected with Charlie Kolar for a score. Jirehl Brock led the team in rushing yards with 42 and Jaylin Noel had a team-high 54 receiving yards. Jake Hummel recorded an interception.
Oklahoma (11-2): Oklahoma started fast and held off a late Oregon comeback for a 47-32 win in the Alamo Bowl. Caleb Williams threw for 242 yards and connected with Marvin Mims, Eric Gray and Drake Stoops for touchdowns while Kennedy Brooks had a big game on the ground with 142 yards and three scores on 14 carries.
Maryland (7-6): Maryland cruised to a 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of his 24 passes for 264 yards and two scores. Darryl Jones was his favorite target, catching four balls for 111 yards and two scores. Brian Cobbs also had four catches and tallied 62 yards. The Terrapins rushed for three scores: one apiece from Antwain Littleton III, Colby McDonald and Roman Hemby.