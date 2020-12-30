(KMAland) -- A pair of Big 12 teams won in college football bowl action on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State (8-3): Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns to lift Oklahoma State to a 37-34 win over Miami (8-3) at the Cheez-It Bowl. Brennan Presley hauled in six receptions for 118 yards and three scores.
Texas (7-3): Texas rolled to a 55-23 win over Colorado (4-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Casey Thompson relieved Sam Eslinger and finished with 170 yards passing and four touchdowns to lead the Longhorns. Bijan Robinson added 183 yards and a touchdown on the ground.