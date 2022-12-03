(KMAland) -- Despite the heroic efforts of Max Duggan, Kansas State claimed the Big 12 championship with an overtime win over TCU on Saturday in regional college football.
Kansas State (10-3): Kansas State claimed a the Big 12 Championship with a 31-28 overtime win over No. 3 TCU (12-1). Despite the best and heroic efforts of Lewis Central alum Max Duggan, the Wildcats got a goal-line stand and then a game-winning field goal from Ty Zentner. Will Howard threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score, and Deuce Vaughn had 130 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own.
Duggan threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 110 yards and another touchdown. Duggan led a gutty game-tying drive in the closing minutes of the fourth period. The Horned Frogs will await their fate from the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday.