(KMAland) -- Purdue won an overtime thriller and Michigan State overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to win their respective bowl games on Thursday night.
Purdue (9-4): Purdue won a wild Music City Bowl, beating Tennessee 48-45 in overtime. Aidan O'Connell threw for 534 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Broc Thompson and Payne Durham for two scores each. Thompson caught seven balls for 217 yards while TJ Sheffield also had a touchdown grab.
Michigan State (11-2): Michigan State scored 21 fourth-quarter points to grab a 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Quarterback Payton Thorne completed 29 of his 50 pass attempts for 354 yards and three scores. Jalen Nailor caught six passes for 108 yards and Jayden Reed had six grabs for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Heyward also found the end zone. Michigan State's win came despite rushing for only 57 yards on 35 tries.