(KMAland) -- Wisconsin and Oklahoma won bowl games in college football action on Wednesday.
Wisconsin (4-3): Wisconsin overcame an early two-score deficit to beat Wake Forest (4-5), 42-28, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Badgers had four interceptions to make up for being out-yarded 518 to 266.
Oklahoma (9-2): Spencer Rattler threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Rhamondre Stevenson and Marcus Major had 186 and 110 yards rushing, respectively, to lead the Sooners in a 55-20 win over Florida (8-4) at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.