(KMAland) -- Iowa blanked Kentucky in the Music City Bowl while Alabama routed Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Iowa (8-5): The Hawkeyes used a pair of intersection returns for touchdowns to beat Kentucky (7-6), 21-0. Cooper DeJean and Xavier Nwankpa took picks to the house for the Hawkeyes while Joe Labas also connected with Luke Lachey for a touchdown. Labas completed 14 passes for 139 yards.
Kansas State (10-4): Kansas State was no match for Alabama (11-2) in the Sugar Bowl, losing 45-20. Deuce Vaughn had 133 rushing yards -- 88 of which came on an early touchdown run. Jordan Schippers also scored on the ground while Will Howard threw two interceptions.