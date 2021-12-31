NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Rutgers and Michigan were on the losing end of blowouts on Friday. 

Rutgers (5-8): Wake Forest routed Rutgers 38-10. Rutgers had five different players throw a pass. Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral threw for a team-high 87 yards but one interception. Aaron Young rushed for touchdown. 

Michigan (12-2): Michigan's first trip to the College Football Playoffs ended with a 34-11 loss to Georgia. JJ McCarthy threw for a team-high 131 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Andrel Anthony for the score. Hassan Haskins rushed for 39 yards on nine totes. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.