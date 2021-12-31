(KMAland) -- Rutgers and Michigan were on the losing end of blowouts on Friday.
Rutgers (5-8): Wake Forest routed Rutgers 38-10. Rutgers had five different players throw a pass. Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral threw for a team-high 87 yards but one interception. Aaron Young rushed for touchdown.
Michigan (12-2): Michigan's first trip to the College Football Playoffs ended with a 34-11 loss to Georgia. JJ McCarthy threw for a team-high 131 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Andrel Anthony for the score. Hassan Haskins rushed for 39 yards on nine totes.