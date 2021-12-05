(KMAland) -- Iowa Western advanced to the national championship game on Saturday while Iowa lost in the Big Ten Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State saw their season come to a close.
Iowa (10-3): Michigan rocked Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game. Spencer Petras threw for 137 yards on nine completions while Alex Padilla completed 10 passes for 38 yards. Gavin Williams led the rushing attack with 56 yards, and Tyler Goodson added 50. Sam LaPorta caught six balls for 62 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (11-2): Top-ranked Ferris State ended Northwest's season with a 41-20 win in the Division II quarterfinals. Braden Wright threw for 255 yards and two scores to Kaden Davis and Jamar Moya while Al McKeller led the rushing attack with 74 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa Western (10-0): Iowa Western is into the NJCAA National Championship Game after a thrilling 30-29 win over Snow College in overtime. Snow attempted a game-winning two-point try, but did not convert, handing IWCC the win. Nate Glantz threw for 251 yards and three scores, connecting with Ryan Flournoy, Roscoe Parrish and Moses Bryant for touchdowns.