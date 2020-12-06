(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri were all winners on Saturday in regional college football action.
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1): Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Breece Hall rushed for 97 and a score in a 42-6 win for Iowa State over West Virginia (5-4, 4-4).
Iowa (5-2, 5-2): Spencer Petras rebounded from a slow start, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 35-21 win over Illinois (2-4, 2-4). Tyler Goodson rushed for 92 yards on 19 totes in the win.
Nebraska (2-4, 2-4): Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez had 242 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and three total touchdowns to lead the Huskers to a 37-27 win over Purdue (2-4, 2-4). Wan’Dale Robinson had 114 yards receiving for Nebraska in the victory.
Kansas (0-9, 0-8): Kansas lost another football game, 16-13, to Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6). Miles Kendrick had 102 yards passing while Daniel Hishaw Jr. rushed for 87 yards and a score to lead Kansas.
Kansas State (4-6, 4-5): Kansas State gave up 608 total yards in a 69-31 loss to Texas (6-3, 5-3). Deuce Vaughn had 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns for K-State in the defeat.
TCU (5-4, 5-4): Former Lewis Central standout Max Duggan threw for 265 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 104 yards and two more scores in leading TCU to a 29-22 win over Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3).
Missouri (5-3, 5-3): Connor Bazelak threw for 380 yards to lead Missouri in a 50-48 escape against Arkansas (3-6, 3-6). Larry Rountree III had 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Keke Chism had 113 yards receiving for the Tigers.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (12/5)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 37 Purdue 27
Iowa 35 Illinois 21
Ohio State 52 Michigan State 12
Penn State 23 Rutgers 7
Indiana 14 Wisconsin 6
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 42 West Virginia 6
Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13
Texas 69 Kansas State 31
TCU 29 Oklahoma State 22
Oklahoma 27 Baylor 14
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 50 Arkansas 48
Texas A&M 31 Auburn 20
Florida 31 Tennessee 19
Alabama 55 LSU 17