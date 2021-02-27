(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa football program notched their first win of the season on Saturday with a 21-0 win over Youngstown State.
Dom Williams found the end zone twice for the Panthers (1-1) and rushed for 35 yards on 15 totes.
Will McElvain completed 15 passes for 183 yards.
MVFC SCOREBOARD
Northern Iowa 21 Youngstown State 0
Southern Illinois 38 North Dakota State 14
North Dakota 28 South Dakota State 17
South Dakota 27 Illinois State 20
Missouri State 30 Western Illinois 24