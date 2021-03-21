(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa lost a low-scoring game while Drake was a winner in a defensive struggle on Saturday in regional college football.
The rundown:
Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-3): Northern Iowa struggled to a 13-6 loss to Missouri State (3-4, 3-1). The Panthers only points came on field goals of 27 and 43 yards by Matthew Cook. Justin Fomby threw for 215 yards to lead the UNI offense.
Drake (1-1, 1-1): Drake nabbed a low-scoring 17-6 win over Valparaiso (1-1, 1-1). Caden Meis rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while Cross Robinson added a rushing score of his own in the win. Jake Shipla had two tackles for loss and a sack, and Declan Carr posted a team-high seven tackles and two interceptions.