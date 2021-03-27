(KMAland) -- Iowa Western lost late and Northern Iowa was a victor on Saturday in regional college football action.
Iowa Western (0-1): Iowa Western dropped their season opener to Snow College, 31-30. Snow scored the final 13 points of the game, including a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 14 seconds to go. Nate Glantz had 201 yards passing and four touchdowns for IWCC, including two scores to Donovan Moorer, who had 51 yards receiving.
Northern Iowa (3-3, 3-3): The Panthers were 34-20 winners over Western Illinois (0-5, 0-5). Justin Fomby had 218 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Hoosman rushed for 84 yards and two scores to lead the offense. Isaiah Weston added three receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Khristian Boyd led the defense with seven tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.