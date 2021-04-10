(KMAland) -- Drake rolled while Northern Iowa dropped a tight battle to North Dakota State on Saturday.
Drake (2-2): The Bulldogs cruised past Butler 33-7. Drake scored 23 points in the second quarter. Hunter Wendling threw for 131 yards. Ian Corwin tossed for three touchdowns. Cross Robinson rushed for 74 yards and a score. Colin Howard caught seven passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Langdok and Caden Meis also snagged scores.
Northern Iowa (3-4): UNI's comeback fell short in a 23-20 loss to North Dakota State. Will McElvain through for 193 yards. Tyler Hoosman scored twice on the ground and Logan Wolf caught four passes for 82 yards.