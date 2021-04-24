(Council Bluffs) -- Nate Glantz threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa Western in a 37-14 win over Iowa Central.
James Gilbert, Jermaine Dawson and Donovan Moorer had one touchdown reception each for the Reivers, which forced five turnovers.
Kenny Wilkins Jr. had a sack, a tackles for loss and an interception while Trey Franklin added a pick and Jacob Ellis, Tyree Hill and Garrett Hormann all had fumble recoveries.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FCS Playoffs
South Dakota State 31 Holy Cross 3
Southern Illinois 34 Weber State 31
Delaware 19 Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville State 49 Davidson 14
James Madison 31 VMI 24
North Dakota 44 Missouri State 10
North Dakota State 42 Eastern Washington 20
Sam Houston State 21 Monmouth 15
NAIA Quarterfinals
Morningside 45 Baker 29
Keiser 42 Reinhardt 14
Northwestern 27 Grand View 24
Lindsey Wilson 49 Concordia 27