(Council Bluffs) -- Nate Glantz threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa Western in a 37-14 win over Iowa Central.

James Gilbert, Jermaine Dawson and Donovan Moorer had one touchdown reception each for the Reivers, which forced five turnovers.

Kenny Wilkins Jr. had a sack, a tackles for loss and an interception while Trey Franklin added a pick and Jacob Ellis, Tyree Hill and Garrett Hormann all had fumble recoveries. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FCS Playoffs 

South Dakota State 31 Holy Cross 3

Southern Illinois 34 Weber State 31

Delaware 19 Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville State 49 Davidson 14

James Madison 31 VMI 24

North Dakota 44 Missouri State 10

North Dakota State 42 Eastern Washington 20

Sam Houston State 21 Monmouth 15

NAIA Quarterfinals 

Morningside 45 Baker 29

Keiser 42 Reinhardt 14

Northwestern 27 Grand View 24

Lindsey Wilson 49 Concordia 27

