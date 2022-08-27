(KMAland) – Nebraska opened its season with yet another single-digit loss, while Iowa Western rolled in regional college football action Saturday.
Nebraska (0-1, 0-1): Nebraska blew a pair of 11-point leads and fell to Northwestern 31-28 to open the 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland.
The Huskers raced to a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from Casey Thompson and a one-yard touchdown run by Thompson. In the third quarter, Nebraska’s lead again ballooned to 11 with an Anthony Grant 46-yard touchdown run, but a failed onside kick gave momentum back to the Wildcats, who scored the final 14 points to get the win.
Grant led the Huskers rushing with 101 yards on 19 totes with two scores. Thompson finished 25-of-42 for 355 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the loss.
Iowa Western (1-0): Iowa Western opened their season with a dominant 46-0 win over Dodge City Community College. The Reivers racked up 463 yards of total offense and allowed just 126 on defense. Bryant Williams ran for two touchdowns and 69 yards, while Derek Coombs added 62 yards and one score on the ground. Quarterback Andre Goodman passed for 131 yards and one score.