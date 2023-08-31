(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri opened the year with wins while Nebraska lost.
Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska dropped a 13-10 heartbreaker to Minnesota (1-0) on a walk-off field goal. Jeff Sims threw for 114 yards and a score but also had three interceptions. Sims also led the Huskers' ground game with 91 yards on 19 carries. Alex Bullock caught the Huskers' lone touchdown. He had three catches for 56 yards and a score. Gabe Ervin Jr posted 55 yards on seven totes. Omar Brown had seven tackles and interception. Kuemper Catholic alum Blaise Gunnerson recorded a sack. Nash Hutmacher and Luke Reimer also had sacks.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri beat South Dakota (0-1) 35-10. Brady Cook threw for 172 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score. Cody Schrader ran for 148 yards and a score on 18 carries while Nathaniel Peat also had a rushing touchdown. Sam Horn also played quarterback for the Tigers, completing three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Luther Burden III led Missouri's receiving corps with seven snags for 96 yards and a score. Mekhi Miller also caught a touchdown.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats held off Missouri Southern (0-1) for a 31-24 win. Mike Hohensee threw for 278 yards and a score, connecting with Trevon Alexander for a touchdown while also rushing for a score. Jay Harris posted 131 yards and scored twice. Kashan Griffin caught six balls for 111 yards. Jianni Angulo had an interception and Worth County alum Drake Kinsella added one tackle in the win.