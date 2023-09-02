(Lawrence) -- Kansas football kicked off its season with a 48-17 win over Missouri State on Friday.
Jason Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Bean connected with Luke Grimm and Devin Neal for scores. Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner both had four catches for 77 yards.
Devin Neal had 13 carries for 94 yards and a score while Sevion Morrison posted 41 yards and a score on eight totes. Dylan McDuffie and Daniel Hishaw Jr had rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks.
Lewis Centra alum Hayden Hatcher had seven tackles, including two for loss. Cobee Bryant and Kwinton Lassiter had one interception each.