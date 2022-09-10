(KMAland) -- Iowa State secured the win over Iowa, Kansas State rolled Missouri, Kansas won an overtime thriller, and Nebraska came up short Saturday in college football action.
Iowa State (2-0) & Iowa (1-1): The Iowa State Cyclones battled mother nature and a tenacious Iowa Hawkeyes defense to grind out a 10-7 win. Hunter Dekkers completed 25 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown to Xavier Hutchinson, and also tossed two interceptions. Hutchinson hauled in 11 passes for 98 yards. Meanwhile Jirehl Brock had a strong showing totaling 100 rushing yards on 27 totes. For the Hawkeyes, Spencer Petras went 12/26 for 92 yards and an interception. Leshon Williams led the ground game with 14 carries, 34 yards, and the Hawkeye’s lone touchdown. Sam LaPorta had eight receptions for 55 yards. Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean and Terry Roberts snagged interceptions for Iowa.
Nebraska (1-2): In a game that came down to the wire, the Nebraska Cornhuskers came up short losing to Georgia Southern (2-0) 45-42. Despite the loss, Casey Thompson had a big night throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown and added three rushing scores. Anthony Grant had a stellar performance on the ground with 138 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Meanwhile, Marcus Washington tallied six receptions and 123 yards and Ajay Allen added 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brody Belt hauled in the lone receiving touchdown, and Trey Palmer racked up 81 yards receiving. Defensively, Nebraska gave up over 700 yards of offense to Georgia Southern, including 409 through the air and 233 on the ground.
Drake (0-2): The Bulldogs couldn’t quite overcome an early deficit falling 17-14 in overtime to the Missouri S&T Miners (1-1). Ian Corwin threw for 177 yards on 15 completions and also hooked up with Austin Flax and Brandon Langdok for touchdowns. Flax totaled 40 yards on five receptions and Langdok totaled three catches for 24 yards. Corwin also led with 85 rushing yards on 17 totes. Jackson Williams and Nick Cagnetto also snagged an interception each for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (0-2): Despite a late game surge, the Northern Iowa Panthers came up just short losing 29-27 to North Dakota (1-1). Theo Day had an efficient day going 20/27 for 334 yards, a touchdown toss to Deion McShane, and an interception. McShane was able to rack up 157 receiving yards on eight receptions, while Dom Williams had a big day on the ground for 103 yards and two touchdowns on eight totes.
Missouri (1-1) & Kansas State (2-0): The Kansas State Wildcats used the poor weather conditions to their advantage and pounded the ball on the ground to a 40-12 win over Missouri. Deuce Vaughn had a superb showing amassing 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Adrian Martinez tossed for 101 passing yards and added 52 yards on the ground and touchdown on 13 carries. DJ Giddens also found pay dirt on the ground, and the Wildcats defense racked up four picks from Nick Allen, Daniel Green, Cincere Mason, and Kobe Savage. For Missouri, offensive struggles were abound as Brady Cook threw for 128 yards and two interceptions and led with 56 rushing yards on 13 carries. Cody Schrader picked up the lone Tiger touchdown on the ground and Dominic Lovett led with three receptions for 66 yards.
Kansas (2-0): The Jayhawks won a shootout in an overtime thriller taking down the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-2) 55-42. Jalon Daniels threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while going 12/28 and leading the Jayhawks in rushing with 82 yards on 11 totes. Daniel Hishaw Jr ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and Devin Neal also tallied two rushing touchdowns. Luke Grimm led the Jayhawks with six receptions and 66 yards while Neal and Mason Fairchild caught touchdown passes. A pick-six in overtime from Jacobee Bryant sealed the game for the Jayhawks.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0): The Bearcats cruised to a 58-20 win over Lincoln, MO (0-2) as Mike Hohensee had a phenomenal performance completing 21 of 24 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Keegan Sturdy caught one of those touchdown passes and amassed 137 receiving yards on seven receptions. Trevon Alexander had 126 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, while Tank Young also hauled in a touchdown catch. Robert Rawie led with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight hauls, while Braden Wright also picked up a rushing touchdown.
Iowa Western (2-0): The Iowa Western Reivers used a sound rushing attack to run away with a 43-13 win over Garden City. Trey King Jr led with 88 rushing yards on 14 carries while Derek Coombs racked up three rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile Andre Goodman went 10/16 for 78 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Wyatt Rhomer also returned a missed field goal for a touchdown.