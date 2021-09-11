(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State, Nebraska rolled to 2-1, UNI caught fire late and Kansas State won in Saturday's college football action.
Iowa (2-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Iowa took the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the sixth consecutive year, doing so this time with a 27-17 win. The Hawkeyes had only 173 yards of offense, but forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from Matt Hankins. Jack Campbell recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and Tyler Goodson rushed for a score. Spencer Petras connected with Charlie Jones for a score and Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak drilled two field goals. Breece Hall ran for a score in Iowa State's loss.
Nebraska (2-1): The Huskers pulled away late to beat Buffalo 28-3. Adrian Martinez threw for 242 yards and two scores and rushed for another 112 yards. Gabe Ervin Jr. ran for two scores and Samori Toure hauled in two passes for 136 yards and two scores while Chris Hickman caught three balls for 90 yards. Luke Reimer recorded an interception.
Northern Iowa (1-1): The Panthers scored 27 points in the third quarter of a 34-16 win over Sacramento State. Theo Day threw for 120 yards and two scores while Vance McShane ran for two scores on 10 carries. Quan Hampton and Isaiah Weston each had touchdown catches for UNI.
Drake (1-1): Montana State routed Drake, 45-7. Ian Corwin threw for 149 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Missouri (1-1): The Tigers constantly played from behind, and lost to Kentucky 35-28. Connor Bazelak threw for 294 yards and four scores while Daniel Parker caught two of them. Tyler Badie had 10 snags for 88 yards and a score an Keke Chism had a touchdown catch, too.
Kansas State (2-0): The Wildcats held on for a 31-23 win over Southern Illinois despite surrendering 23 second-quarter points. Skylar Thompson threw for 96 yards, but suffered and injury and was relieved by Will Howard. Deuce Vaugh had 120 rushing yards on 26 carries and three scores. Howard added a rushing score while Malik Knowles caught four passes for 112 yards.