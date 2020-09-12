(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State both lost to Sun Belt Conference teams on Saturday in regional college football action. Check back for updated final scores throughout the day and evening.
Iowa State (0-1): The Cyclones dropped their season opener, 31-14, to Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns had a pair of special teams returns for touchdowns and forced two Iowa State turnovers. Brock Purdy had 145 yards passing on just 16 for 35 efficiency while Breece Hall had 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Cyclones.
Kansas State (0-1): Kansas State also lost to a Sun Belt Conference team on Saturday, falling 35-31 to Arkansas State. The Red Wolves (1-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds left to nab the win. Skylar Thompson had 259 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats in the defeat.
FULL REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/12)
Big 12 Conference
Louisiana 31 Iowa State 14
Arkansas State 35 Kansas State 31
West Virginia 56 Eastern Kentucky 10
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Heart of America Conference
