(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State both lost to Sun Belt Conference teams on Saturday in regional college football action. Check back for updated final scores throughout the day and evening.

Iowa State (0-1): The Cyclones dropped their season opener, 31-14, to Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns had a pair of special teams returns for touchdowns and forced two Iowa State turnovers. Brock Purdy had 145 yards passing on just 16 for 35 efficiency while Breece Hall had 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Cyclones.

Kansas State (0-1): Kansas State also lost to a Sun Belt Conference team on Saturday, falling 35-31 to Arkansas State. The Red Wolves (1-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds left to nab the win. Skylar Thompson had 259 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats in the defeat.

FULL REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/12) 

Big 12 Conference 

Louisiana 31 Iowa State 14

Arkansas State 35 Kansas State 31

West Virginia 56 Eastern Kentucky 10

Oklahoma Missouri State

Texas UTEP

Texas Tech Houston Baptist

Kansas Coastal Carolina

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Oklahoma Missouri State

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Dordt Midland

Dakota Wesleyan Hastings

Concordia Doane

Morningside Northwestern 

Heart of America Conference 

William Penn MidAmerica Nazarene

